Oct 05, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Caroline Gurney - Future Generation Australia Limited - CEO



Thank you very much for joining us today. I'm Caroline Gurney, the CEO. I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land where I sit today. I pay my respects to elders, past and present.



I'm delighted to be joined today by 2 of our leading pro bono fund managers. We have Tom Richardson, who is the Lead Portfolio Manager at Paradice Investment Management; and Nicholas Markiewicz, Portfolio Manager at Lanyon Asset Management. Both of whom manage funds pro bono on behalf of Future Generation shareholders.



We also have Geoff Wilson, Founder of Future Generation, Founder of Wealth and Asset Management, who will be joining in the second half of the webinar to discuss our half year results.



I'm just going to acknowledge the disclaimer, and obviously, we cannot give advice, I'm not going to read it in full. As you know, the Future Generation companies are unique. They're Australia's first listed investment companies that provide investment and social returns, offering a