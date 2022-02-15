Feb 15, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Galileo Mining is a West Australian company focused on nickel exploration in the Fraser Range and on nickel, cobalt, and palladium near Norseman. We welcome Managing Director, Brad Underwood. Brad.



Brad Underwood - Galileo Mining Ltd - Managing Director & Chairman



After last year's bumper crop of IPOs, we now have over 700 listed resource companies on the ASX. There are over 100 companies at this conference alone. So I thought I'd start with our key messages, and hopefully some of these will stick with you over the coming weeks as we get into our activities for the year.



We have a strong cash position with $9 million in the bank. We have high-value nickel and palladium targets. Very importantly, we have a track record of drilling throughout the year. We usually undertake four drill campaigns, four to five drill campaigns each year. And we have a pre-discovery market valuation. So it means if we are successful with any of our drilling campaigns, we'd expect to see our company re-rated very quickly by the market. Our activities are in