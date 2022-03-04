Galileo Mining Ltd Interview with Brad Underwood Transcript

Mar 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Colin Jacoby - Chapter One Advisors - Moderator



Today, I'm joined by Managing Director of Galileo Mining, Brad Underwood. Welcome, Brad.



Brad Underwood - Galileo Mining Ltd - Chairman and Managing Director



Good morning, Colin. Good to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- Chapter One Advisors - ModeratorGreat. The Galileo has begun an RC drill campaign at your Fraser Range nickel project -- first drill program for 2023. I guess, maybe, Brad, if you could just provide a bit of an overview of what's the purpose of this campaign and what you hope to achieve from it.- Galileo Mining Ltd - Chairman and Managing DirectorWe can go into some of the details and the history of the Fraser Range and how long we've been there, just very briefly. We've actually been exploring for three and a half years since we listed in the Fraser Range. It was an area that we knew had potential because of the life of mine that operates in the area. And in 2018 and '19, we