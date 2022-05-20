Galileo Mining Ltd at Share Cafe Webinar Transcript

May 20, 2022 / NTS GMT

Brad Underwood - Galileo Mining Ltd - Chairman & MD



Thanks, Tim, and welcome, everyone, who's watching this. If we can go to the next slide and the one after that as well, this is a quick presentation where I will give you an overview of the company for those people unfamiliar with it, and then we'll get into the recent discovery, and then, the many other prospects we're working on as well, which we believe have a lot of unrealized and untapped potential.



The key messages on this slide here. We are well supported. Mark Creasy is our major shareholder. IGO is our second largest shareholder. We have high value targets -- nickel, palladium; and I think we've demonstrated the potential of those targets to create value.



Having said that, we believe we have an early discovery market valuation. So there's a lot of potential upside if we are able to go out and demonstrate a substantial resource exists at the area where we have had that early-stage success. We also have a track record of multiple drill campaigns throughout the year because we usually do four to five drilling campaigns. It's a