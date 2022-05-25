Galileo Mining Ltd Samso Rooster Talk Interview Transcript

May 25, 2022 / NTS GMT

Noel Ong - Rooster Talk - Moderator



Welcome to another Rooster Talk where we talk to companies and the guys that drive those stories on an update on what's been happening. We're here at the University Club here in Crawley at the University of WA. And I've got Brad Underwoodback from Galileo, who has a fantastic set of conversations to be had today.



Questions and Answers:

- Rooster Talk - ModeratorGreat results. You make the announcement, and spectacular share price rise, et cetera, et cetera. Brad, tell us all about it.- Galilei Mining Ltd. - Executive Chair & Managing DirectorGood to see you again, Noel. We made the release two weeks ago today, I think it was. It's just been a blur since then because there's been so much interest in what we released, and that was around the discovery we've made at the Calisto prospect, where we intercepted 33 meters at 2 grams per tonne 3E. So that 2 grams per tonne is a combination of palladium, platinum, and gold. It's a measure that we use for