Aug 19, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Brad Underwood - Galileo Mining Ltd - Chairman & MD



Thanks, Tim, and thanks, everyone, for listening in on this quick presentation followed by questions if anyone has any. If we can go to the next slide and the one after that. These are our key messages. I understand there are a number of people who have probably been following Galileo for a while and I thank you very much for your support, and we've gotten people that are new to this story.



So I'll quickly go through these key messages. And if you can remember any of these going into the future, I think my job will have been well done. We are well supported. Our largest shareholder is a successful mining entrepreneur, Mark Creasy. Our second largest shareholder is IGO. We have high-value palladium and nickel targets. And I think we've demonstrated that through the discovery we've made at Norseman.



Everything we do here is Western Australia. We have a track record of running multiple drill campaigns throughout the year and because of the discovery we made at Norseman in May, we now have ongoing drilling for the foreseeable future,