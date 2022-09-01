Sep 01, 2022 / NTS GMT

Brad Underwood - Galileo Mining Ltd - Chairman & MD



Hi, my name is Brad Underwood. I'm the Managing Director of Galileo Mining. And you're on site with me here at Callisto near Norseman. Callisto is our discovery we made in May of this year. It's a palladium platinum, gold, rhodium, nickel, and copper discovery. And behind me here, you'll see we've got the diamond rig operating.



We originally started with an RC rig. We've since done two more rounds of RC drilling and have a continuing RC program. But the diamond drilling is drilling out the deeper parts of the mineralization we've hit to date. We have a program of around 2,000 meters of diamond core drilling. And behind the camera about 300 meters to the west, we currently have our RC rig operating.



We are one-third of the way through a 10,000 meter RC drilling program. The design of the RC drilling is at a 50-meter spacing around the known mineralization, really looking to define and delineate what we have discovered so far. We also have some step out drilling to the north between 300 meters and up to 1,000 meters away.



