Q1 2022 Good Drinks Australia Ltd Sales Presentation Transcript

* John Hoedemaker

Good Drinks Australia Limited - Managing Director

* Marcel Brandenburg

Good Drinks Australia Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



John Hoedemaker - Good Drinks Australia Limited - Managing Director



Good morning. I'm John Hoedemaker, Managing Director of Good Drinks Australia. Thank you for joining us for our investor broadcast today. I'm here with Good Drink's CFO, Marcel Brandenburg, and we'll be taking you through our H1 financial year '22 results update.



As you can see, we're here at Gage Roads' Fremantle venue. It's a fantastic new space down in Fremantle Harbour. We've opened this venue a little over two weeks ago and have already had 40,000 people come through. It's a great Gage Roads brand experience and feedback has been very positive. We look forward to this venue becoming a shining beacon of the Gage Roads brand.



H1 has delivered another great result for Good Drinks, in