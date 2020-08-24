Full Year 2020 GDI Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Steven Neville Gillard - GDI Property Group - MD & Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for dialing into our conference. Steve Gillard here, Managing Director of GDI Property Group.



Look, we've had some good progress this year. Obviously, there's been -- things have been delayed a little bit with COVID, et cetera, but we're very -- we're in the right spot at the right time in the cycle. So we're very happy where we are. But our progress has probably been a little bit hamstrung in relation to COVID. We looked, and a few people have not made decisions.



But we've done significant leasing. Obviously, with -- fortunately, we did the WAPOL, the police deal in Westralia Square, and de-risked that building.



We purchased 180 Hay Street. We put that on the balance sheet at total $12.6 million. It's valued at $15 million, but the reality is we got it at $2,500 per square meter. It's only a small one, but there's significant profit upside on that. And we've got a couple of tenants already having a look at that.



We bought the GDI 46 Property Trust, which was the 17