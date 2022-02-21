Half Year 2022 GDI Property Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Steven Neville Gillard - GDI Property Group - MD & Director



Welcome to everyone. I'm also joined by David Williams, our CFO. Just the first half snapshot, we'll just sort of talk through briefly. The NTA increased to $1.28 per security. We had Westralia Square revalued and also Hay Street. And we've also had the profit on 50 Cavill Avenue. Obviously, that was only $7.8 million, but -- obviously, we bought that a lot cheaper, but it was revalued. There was a $7.8 million increase there.



Since our last results, the FFO is higher than the previous corresponding period. And that is not withstanding the discretionary impact of the sale of 50 Cavill Avenue. We are maintaining distribution at prior year levels and intend to pay a further