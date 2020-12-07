Dec 07, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the G8 Education Limited Conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Gary Carroll, CEO please go ahead.
Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the trading update call for G8 Education. My name is Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of G8 Education Limited. I'm joined on the call today by the group's CFO, Sharyn Williams. We'll walk through the investor presentation that was posted on the ASX earlier this morning, and then we'll provide time for any questions.
Slide 4 of the presentation pack sets out the summary of the achievements for the year-to-date, both from an operational and a strategic perspective as well as providing a high-level outlook for 2021.
Starting with operations, it's been pleasing to see occupancy continue the recovery that was highlighted in our half year results presentation in August, with like-for-like
Q4 2020 G8 Education Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript
Dec 07, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...