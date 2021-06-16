Jun 16, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 16, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gary G. Carroll

G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director

* Robert W. Dawkins

G8 Education Limited - General Manager of Property

* Sharyn Williams

G8 Education Limited - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Deana Mitchell

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. - Equities Analyst

* Gareth James

Morningstar Inc., Research Division - Strategist

* John Hynd

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

* Peter Drew

* Tim Plumbe

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. My name is Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO of G8 Education. I'm joined today by Sharyn Williams,