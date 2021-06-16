Jun 16, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gary G. Carroll
G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
* Robert W. Dawkins
G8 Education Limited - General Manager of Property
* Sharyn Williams
G8 Education Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Deana Mitchell
Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. - Equities Analyst
* Gareth James
Morningstar Inc., Research Division - Strategist
* John Hynd
Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst
* Peter Drew
* Tim Plumbe
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Gary G. Carroll - G8 Education Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. My name is Gary Carroll, and I'm the CEO of G8 Education. I'm joined today by Sharyn Williams,
G8 Education Ltd Greenfield Strategy and Reporting Presentation Transcript
Jun 16, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT
