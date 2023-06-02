Jun 02, 2023 / NTS GMT

Ron Mitchell - Global Lithium Resources Limited - MD



Yeah. Thanks, Tim. Great to be here. I'm here to talk about two projects the company owns wholly. So let's get started. Next slide, please.



Yeah. So some sort of high-level strategic summary of the company. This is really on the company's page and what makes us quite unique in a global context. We've got two projects, which gives us fantastic development optionality. And across by projects, we've got a combined mineral resource of over 50 million tonnes at 1%. We think there's absolutely room for growth there and that will be the focus of an exploration campaign across both projects this year. We own 2 of only 14 JORC-compliant lithium resources in Australia, and I think this is really important. Getting JORC compliance is not an easy task.



From first tenemancy and obviously exploration development, it is a journey and it's getting harder. And most resources as you've used would now typically under the joint venture arrangements. Here in Western Australia, it's a great jurisdiction to be mining and not just the asset classes themselves.