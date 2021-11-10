Half Year 2022 Goodman Property Trust Earnings Call Transcript

GMT

John Morton Dakin - Goodman Property Trust - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Carla. Look, good morning, everybody. Thanks very much for joining the call as we go through the half year results for the 2022 financial year. Joining me on the line today is our Director of Investment Manager, James Spence; and our CFO, Andy Eakin, who's also leading our sustainability strategy, and we'll talk to that today.



So if I can move everybody to Slide 4. I just wanted to talk a little bit about the structural trends that Goodman is seeing around the world and also here in Auckland. There's really 3 key points I'd like to make. One is around the acceleration of e-commerce, which we've seen from the beginning of the pandemic and throughout the latest lockdown in Auckland. I think we're all aware of the pressures on the supply chain there. But what we are