Goodman Property Trust Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Keith Raymond Smith - Goodman Property Trust - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this Annual Meeting of Unitholders. I'm Keith Smith, Independent Director and Chair of Goodman New Zealand Limited, the manager of Goodman Property Trust. Alexandra Park is a new venue for us, and it's a pleasure to be here today. This meeting has a hybrid format with investors either attending in person or participating through a live webcast. For those in the room, please be aware that there are cameras and audio equipment streaming proceedings.



Today's presentations will focus on our investment strategy for the trust and how we deliver sustainable long-term growth for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We will also address our Board renewal program and CEO succession plan. As such, the meeting will consider one ordinary resolution relating to my reappointment as an independent director. I have advised the board that this will be my final term and that I intend to retire once the transition of the new Chief Executive Officer is complete and a replacement director has been appointed.



