Full Year 2023 Goodman Property Trust Earnings Call Transcript

GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Goodman Property Trust FY '23 Full Year Results Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. James Spence, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



James Spence - Goodman Property Trust - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I have Andy Eakin, CFO on the call with me.



We'll start over on Page 4. The Auckland industrial market in which GMT is focused remains at capacity. Customer demand, while cautious and considered continues to come from those customers with sophisticated warehousing requirements, looking to build resilience, productivity and efficiency into their networks. Barriers to entry for new development remain high, and in fact, speculative product currently being built into the market equates to less than 1% of the total Auckland stock, which is likely to result in a relatively tight condition going forward.



Our robust capital position, which Andy will outline means we are well placed in an uncertain environment to capitalize on the