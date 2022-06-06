Jun 06, 2022 / 11:45PM GMT

Hedley Widdup - Lion Selection Group Limited - Analyst



Very well done, Mark, I'm not sure if Nicolas gave us the briefing at the start. Look, if you find us making noise while you're in here, it's okay to answer it. The penalty will be: you need to buy 50,000 units in whoever is speaking at the time, all right? So let's just get that one straight.



Okay. [Second to the last], in the order of the morning's business today -- so Greenvale Mining, this is a story that, I must admit, I'm not tremendously familiar with, but it's been on the list to have a very close look at because they've embarked on an exciting growth strategy, which was devised by the same team, Neil Biddle and Tony Leibowitz, who are behind Pilbara Minerals.



And I know that this crowd will know those names and that company incredibly well. They're developing the Alpha Torbanite project in Queensland as a potential key domestic source of bitumen supply and recently, unveiled an exciting geothermal strategy, which is something we haven't heard about for quite some time. But in the current ESG-driven market, I'm sure that's