Nov 29, 2022 / 12:45AM GMT

Mark Turner - Greenvale Energy Limited - CEO



Hello, everyone, and thank you for hanging around for the graveyard shift. I was a bit worried that I was going to be talking to myself up here. Well then, Greenvale have quite a unique story. And I think different from the great lithium and gold mines that you've been hearing about today. So I'm sure you'll be glad that you hung around for this session.



Now before I get into the presentation, I just want to give a quick update. Following our AGM last Friday, the shareholders approved to change the name back to Greenvale Energy. As the Alpha Torbanite Project is a green-bitumen story, and the geothermal projects are renewable energy projects, we thought it was fitting that we change back to Greenvale Energy.



Usual disclaimer. Okay, Greenvale, they've been ASX-listed since about the 1960s. The current Board came on in around the 2020s. Neil Biddle is the current Non-Executive Director, and Tony Leibowitz is the Non-Executive Chairman. Both Neil and Tony of Pilbara Minerals fame, so you've probably heard their names mentioned quite a few times