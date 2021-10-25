Genetic Signatures Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Verity Wai-Smith - Monsoon Communications Inc. - IR



Good morning, I'm Verity Wai-Smith from Monsoon Communications. Thank you for participating in Genetic Signatures' investor presentation. Joining us today is Genetic Signatures CEO, John Melki, and CFO, Peter Manley, who will be delivering the company update.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this webinar is being recorded and will be uploaded onto the Genetic Signatures website. You may also submit questions using the Q&A chat function. I'll now hand over to John to begin the presentation.



John Melki - Genetic Signatures Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thanks so much, Verity. Thanks, everybody, for joining us this morning for our investor presentation. I think I'll launch straight into our summary. We are an established company. We were listed 6.5 years ago. However, we are the company that's now 20 years old.



We are uniquely focused on the commercialization of our very unique 3base technology and its application to the rapid and accurate detection of