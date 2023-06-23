Jun 23, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT
Ian Dunstan - Gratifii Limited - CEO & Managing Director
GTI is going through a huge transformation at the moment. We've seen, in the last three years, our turnover go from around $3 million in 2021 to approaching $30 million this year. And we have a number of new contracts that we've recently signed, which should grow that hugely again next year. I said we're running at a 89% compound growth rate over the last three years. And the future looks particularly good.
Change slides. Where we are different to any other loyalty provider in the market is that we have a platform that we've developed ourselves over the last three years. That when companies take on our software platform, that makes all of our other revenue in the services side and contents side very, very sticky.
We're currently running at a 100% retention; we haven't lost a client in the last three years. And that's down to having a -- [put the platform in]. So it's a highly configurable platform. Yes, we provide with it all of the loyalty services of design and implementation, program management, content gamification,
Gratifii Ltd ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar Transcript
Jun 23, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT
