Half Year 2019 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Gentrack Investor Update Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand things over to Mr. Ian Black, Gentrack's CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Ian Black -



Thank you, and good morning. This is Ian Black. I'm Gentrack's Chief Executive Officer. I'm joined by Tim Bluett, the company's CFO. Welcome to the call. I'll be presenting our interim results for the half to 31st of March 2019. I'm going to talk along to a presentation which has been provided with this call.



I will start with a brief introduction to the company. Our vision is to be the leading specialist provider of business applications to energy and water utilities as well as airports globally. We proudly support over 220 customers, 30 countries where our solutions are mission-critical, deeply embedded and highly valued. Our business model delivers a high level of recurring revenue and very profitable growth, and we distribute the majority of our profits as dividends.



Our target markets, they're experiencing a period of