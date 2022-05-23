Half Year 2022 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Thank you. Hi, everyone, and thank you for your time and attention. I'm going to start today with the slide on Veovo. I'm here in Auckland, which is great to be in the region. I was in Australia for about 2 weeks, and New Zealand for the last 2 weeks, and the news is that businesses are flying, passenger flows are up. We see leisure travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels as people are spending more on experiences than things prior to the pandemic. And the good news is airports are starting to turn back on to full force.



And I think, for the last 2 years, we did a good job managing the revenue declines to a minimum. Despite the slowdown in the industry in the period, we won 3 new logos. We did 4 upgrades and