May 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Gentrack interim results announcement 2022 conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gary Miles, Chief Executive Officer of Gentrack. Please go ahead, sir.
Gary Miles - Gentrack Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. Hi, everyone, and thank you for your time and attention. I'm going to start today with the slide on Veovo. I'm here in Auckland, which is great to be in the region. I was in Australia for about 2 weeks, and New Zealand for the last 2 weeks, and the news is that businesses are flying, passenger flows are up. We see leisure travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels as people are spending more on experiences than things prior to the pandemic. And the good news is airports are starting to turn back on to full force.
And I think, for the last 2 years, we did a good job managing the revenue declines to a minimum. Despite the slowdown in the industry in the period, we won 3 new logos. We did 4 upgrades and
Half Year 2022 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 23, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...