Full Year 2022 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Great, thanks very much. Welcome all to our FY 2022 results. John and I are here in Melbourne. I came in from London via Singapore, where we were able to meet some of our new and existing customers as we expand into that region. We'll talk more about that today. Here in Australia, I think I'm meeting 11 of our 25 customers, Chief Executives and business owners. So it's a pretty exciting time, and I look forward to meeting many of our shareholders current and potential over the coming days.



So let's get started. Let's jump into the financial highlights. So first of all, we had a good year. Revenues were up approximately 20%. This was underpinned by strong growth in the utilities business of approximately 22% to $108 million from $89 million. The Veovo