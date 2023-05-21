Half Year 2023 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Thank you, Jessie. Hello, everyone. This is Gary Miles here, Chief Executive of Gentrack. We're here for our FY '23 half year update. I am actually in Australia and Melbourne right now, long a tour of New Zealand Australia where I've been fortunate to meet a bunch of the CEOs that actually run the industry down here. It's been super exciting to hear what's going on, managed to get to the MCG and see some Aussie football on the weekend, which was also quite fun.



But let's get to business and the results. So I'm pleased with the results. I think the teams are really performing well. It comes through in the numbers. So revenue was up 47.7% for the Group. Utilities revenue up $51.2 million to $73.9 million. I'd like to say that the underlying revenue,