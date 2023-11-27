Full Year 2023 Gentrack Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Gary Miles - Gentrack Group Ltd - CEO



Welcome everyone to the Gentrack FY23 earnings. My name is Gary Miles, I'm the Chief Executive. We just a couple of housekeeping things, online attendees can submit a written question at any time by clicking the ask-a-question button on your screen during the presentation, and phone attendees can listen and ask questions after the presentation. We'll take all the questions after the presentation.



So first of all, it's great to be here. John and I are in Melbourne, headed up to Sydney tomorrow. I'm actually in region for about three months, because there's so many exciting things going on across Australia, New Zealand, and the broader Asia area. And so I'm looking forward to meeting a lot of you face to face over the coming weeks.



Let's jump into the results. So if we go to the financial headlines, we had a strong year. I'm really pleased with the performance of the company and our people. I want to thank them for all the extra efforts to deliver these results to our shareholders and the value that they've driven to our customers.



So revenue