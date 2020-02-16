Half Year 2020 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Timothy R. Salt - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on the webcast or conference call for GWA's financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019. As I said, I'm Tim Salt, GWA's Managing Director. I'm joined today on the call by Patrick Gibson, GWA's Group CFO.



Just before we begin, I want to draw your attention to the disclaimer slide. As most of you will be aware, companies are now required to adopt the new accounting standard, IFRS 16, on leases. We've adopted this standard for this half. We've also restated the results for the prior corresponding period to apply the same standard.



Therefore, unless specified, all results in this presentation include the adoption of IFRS 16, and a reconciliation outlining the impact on results is included on Slide 27 in the Appendix.



For today's results presentation, I'll first provide an overview of the group results and key themes. Patrick will then detail our group financial results, including P&L, balance sheet and cash flow. And I'll