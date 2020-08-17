Full Year 2020 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GWA Group Market Briefing FY '20 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tim Salt, the CEO. Please go ahead.



Timothy R. Salt - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the webcast or conference call for GWA's financial results for the year ended 30th of June 2020. I'm Tim Salt, GWA's Managing Director, and joining me on the call today is Patrick Gibson, GWA's Group CFO.



Before we begin, I want to draw your attention to the disclaimer slide.



On Slide 3 of today's results presentation, I'll first provide an overview of our group results and key themes. Patrick will then detail our group financial results, including P&L, balance sheet and cash flow, and I'll conclude with the progress we're making on our evolving superior water solutions strategy, together with an outlook for FY '21.



I'll begin with the summary of our results for the year. In the context of