Aug 17, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GWA Group Market Briefing FY '20 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tim Salt, the CEO. Please go ahead.
Timothy R. Salt - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the webcast or conference call for GWA's financial results for the year ended 30th of June 2020. I'm Tim Salt, GWA's Managing Director, and joining me on the call today is Patrick Gibson, GWA's Group CFO.
Before we begin, I want to draw your attention to the disclaimer slide.
On Slide 3 of today's results presentation, I'll first provide an overview of our group results and key themes. Patrick will then detail our group financial results, including P&L, balance sheet and cash flow, and I'll conclude with the progress we're making on our evolving superior water solutions strategy, together with an outlook for FY '21.
I'll begin with the summary of our results for the year. In the context of
Full Year 2020 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...