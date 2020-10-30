GWA Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Darryl D. McDonough - GWA Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Annual General Meeting of GWA Group Limited. My name Darryl McDonough, and as Chairman of the Board of GWA Group Limited, I will act as Chairman of this meeting. All of the GWA directors, the Chief Financial Officer, the company secretary and our auditor are in attendance for this virtual meeting.



I declare the 2020 Annual General Meeting of GWA Group Limited open. Today's meeting is being held online via the Lumi platform with our thanks to Computershare for providing this facility to us. This allows shareholders, proxy holders and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting.



In addition, shareholders and proxy holders have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. Questions cans be submitted at any time. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will not address them until the relevant time in the meeting. Please also note that your questions may be moderated or if we