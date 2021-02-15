Half Year 2021 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GWA Group Limited HY FY '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tim Salt, CEO. Please go ahead.



Timothy R. Salt - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the webcast or conference call for GWA's half year results for the year ended 31st of December 2020. I'm Tim Salt GWA's Managing Director, and joining me on the call today is Patrick Gibson, GWA's group CFO.



On Slide 2, before we begin, I just want to draw your attention to this disclaimer slide. For today's results presentation, I'll first provide an overview of our group results and key themes, and Patrick will then detail our group financial results for the half year, including P&L, balance sheet and cash flow. And I'll conclude with an outlook for FY '21.



On Slide 4, I'll begin with an overview of our half year results in the context of what we have seen across the various geographies in which we