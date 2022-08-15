Full Year 2022 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GWA Group Limited FY'22 Full Year Results Presentation.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Urs Meyerhans, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Urs B. Meyerhans - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's call for GWA's results for the year ended 30 of June 2022. My name is Urs Meyerhans, GWA's Managing Director, and I'm joined today by Calin Scott, our Group CFO; and Craig Norwell, Group Executive for Sales.



We're pleased to present the results to you today and look forward to talking to many of you over the coming days and weeks. If we move to Slide 3. For today's presentation, I will first provide an overview of our group results and key themes. Calin will discuss the group financial results for the year, including P&L, balance sheet and cash flow. Craig will then provide an overview of our business performance, including our key end market performance. Following