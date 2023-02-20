Feb 20, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* C. Norwell
* Calin Lee Scott
GWA Group Limited - Group CFO
* Urs B. Meyerhans
GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Keith Chau
MST Marquee - Basic Industrial Analyst
* Matthew Abraham
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Urs B. Meyerhans - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the webcast or conference call for GWA's results for the half year ended 31st of December '22. My name is Urs Meyerhans, GWA's Managing Director, and I'm pleased to present the results today.
Joining me on the call this morning are Calin Scott, our Group CFO; and Craig Norwell, our Group Executive for Sales. We look forward to talk further with many of you over the coming days and weeks.
Let
Half Year 2023 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...