Full Year 2023 GWA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GWA Group Limited FY '23 Results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Urs Meyerhans, CEO. Please go ahead.



Urs B. Meyerhans - GWA Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the webcast or conference call for GWA's results for the year ended 30th of June 2023. My name is Urs Meyerhans, GWA's Managing Director, and I'm pleased to present the results today.



Joining me on the call this morning are Calin Scott, our Group CFO; and Craig Norwell, Group Executive for Sales. We look forward to talking further with many of you over the coming days and weeks.



For today's presentation, I will first provide an overview of our group performance and key themes that will include a summary of our continued commitment to safety. Calin will discuss the group financial results for the year, including P&L, balance sheet and cash flow. Craig will then provide an overview of our performance