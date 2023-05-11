Helia Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Ian MacDonald -



Good morning. I am Ian MacDonald, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Helia Group Limited. I would like to welcome you to our Annual General Meeting. It is now 11 A.M., and I have been informed that the necessary quorum of shareholders is present at the meeting. I therefore declare the meeting open. Today, we are holding a hybrid AGM. Shareholders attending virtually will be able to view a video broadcast of this meeting, ask a question and participate through the online platform.



The Notice of Meeting and the virtual meeting online guide released on ASX and posted on our website on the 29th of March 2023 set out meeting procedures to enable attendance and participation in this meeting by virtual means. I will take the Notice of Meeting as read.



You can find my address as Chairman, and the CEO's address on our website. They were also released to the market prior to the commencement of this meeting.



Before I proceed with my address and the formal business of the meeting, I would like to introduce my fellow directors. Gai McGrath, Chairman of the Risk Committee; Andrea