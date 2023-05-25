Helia Group Ltd AASB 17 Pro Forma Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Helia pro forma historical financials conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today to Mr. Paul O'Sullivan, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Paul OâSullivan - Helia Group Limited - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to the AASB 17 pro forma historical financials investor briefing for Helia Group.



I'm Paul O'Sullivan, Head of Investor Relations. This morning, we will start with a presentation from our CEO, Pauline Blight-Johnston, who'll provide a high-level overview of the AASB 17 transition. Our CFO, Michael Cant, will then go into more detail on AASB 17, comparing it to AASB 1023 and then providing an overview of the AASB 17 unaudited financial statements. Pauline will then wrap up with a summary of key takeouts, and at the end of the presentation, we'll pass back to the moderator and take questions from investors and analysts. Please note