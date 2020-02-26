Feb 26, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Janet Payne - Healius Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs
(technical difficulty)
Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, Janet. Thank you all for joining our first half results call today. First, as you will have seen today, we have received an unsolicited and nonbinding indicative offer from Partners Group for Healius. Partners Group have also announced that they have acquired a relevant interest in Jangho's 16% stake. Now we can't make any comment at this early stage. But of course, the Board will undertake their assessment in due course, and we will certainly keep the market informed as we go.
So turning to the first half overview and turning to our results, let me reiterate that our strategic review last year identified the best opportunities for long-term growth and for portfolio simplification to drive shareholder value. We have a clear view of where we are heading with our strategy. And as part of this, we'd like to confirm that we intend to explore a sale process for part or all of the Medical Centre
Half Year 2020 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...