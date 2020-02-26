Half Year 2020 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Janet Payne - Healius Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



(technical difficulty)



Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Janet. Thank you all for joining our first half results call today. First, as you will have seen today, we have received an unsolicited and nonbinding indicative offer from Partners Group for Healius. Partners Group have also announced that they have acquired a relevant interest in Jangho's 16% stake. Now we can't make any comment at this early stage. But of course, the Board will undertake their assessment in due course, and we will certainly keep the market informed as we go.



So turning to the first half overview and turning to our results, let me reiterate that our strategic review last year identified the best opportunities for long-term growth and for portfolio simplification to drive shareholder value. We have a clear view of where we are heading with our strategy. And as part of this, we'd like to confirm that we intend to explore a sale process for part or all of the Medical Centre