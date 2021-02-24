Feb 24, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the Healius First Half 2021 Results Presentation. With me today are Healius' Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Malcolm Parmenter; and CFO and Chief Operating Officer, Maxine Jacquet; and we have several members of our finance team.
As you all have seen, our half year results include the impact of AASB 16 and the Healius Primary Care business has been accounted for as discontinued operations following the completion of the sale of the business in November.
Following the presentation by Malcolm and Maxine, we will then turn to questions.
So with that, let me pass you over to Malcolm. Thank you.
Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today for the results presentation. It will be no surprise to any of you to hear that we're living through an extraordinary time in history. Without a doubt, it is one that will still be talked about many years from now, as indeed the Spanish influenza pandemic of the early
Half Year 2021 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...