Half Year 2021 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the Healius First Half 2021 Results Presentation. With me today are Healius' Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Malcolm Parmenter; and CFO and Chief Operating Officer, Maxine Jacquet; and we have several members of our finance team.



As you all have seen, our half year results include the impact of AASB 16 and the Healius Primary Care business has been accounted for as discontinued operations following the completion of the sale of the business in November.



Following the presentation by Malcolm and Maxine, we will then turn to questions.



So with that, let me pass you over to Malcolm. Thank you.



Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today for the results presentation. It will be no surprise to any of you to hear that we're living through an extraordinary time in history. Without a doubt, it is one that will still be talked about many years from now, as indeed the Spanish influenza pandemic of the early