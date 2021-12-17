Dec 17, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT
Malcolm W. Parmenter - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for making the time in the last few days leading up to Christmas. We apologize for making announcements like this right on the cusp of Christmas, and these sorts of things tend to have their own agenda, so they happen when they happen.
So look, I'm sure you're all looking forward to a breakeven if it's affected by the various travel requirements we have in place across the states. As you would appreciate from the current COVID case numbers, particularly in New South Wales, we, here at Healius, are experiencing another new year period of high levels of testing in our laboratories. And on that point, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated team, who have done so much and continue to do so much to help the national effort against the COVID-19 pandemic.
And so first, an exciting and a relevant moment for us to announce a transaction that will significantly grow and evolve our capabilities and portfolio, especially as a laboratory services provider. Healius has
Healius Ltd to Acquire Agilex Biolabs Pty Ltd Call Transcript
