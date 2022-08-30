Full Year 2022 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and good morning all. Thank you for joining our results call today. I'd like, first of all, to acknowledge the Cammeraygal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land on which we gather today, and pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I have with me our presenters, Dr. Malcolm Parmenter, our CEO and MD; and Maxine Jaquet, our CFO and COO. We will try and keep the presentation a little tighter today, so we don't go over the allotted hour. The divisional slides are in the deck, but we are taking them as read and we will only cover the highlights today. But as always, Corporate Affairs is available to answer any detailed questions after the call. So with that, I'll hand over to Malcolm. Thank you.



