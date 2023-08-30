Full Year 2023 Healius Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Janet Payne -



Hello, and welcome, everybody, to the Healius FY 2023 Results Presentation. I will hand you straight over to Maxine Jaquet, CEO and Managing Director, to kick off the presentation.



Maxine Jaquet - Healius Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Before we get into the presentation, there are three messages I wanted to convey to set the scene.



First, it's been a big year for Healius, and it's been one characterized by reset. Specifically, resetting our leadership team, resetting our culture and resetting our cost base to position for growth.



Secondly, we have a plan for our earnings growth, and we are executing it with focus, and it's already delivering value.



And finally, we are optimistic about the year ahead, both in terms of market