Half Year 2022 Home Consortium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
David Di Pilla - Home Consortium Limited - Managing Director & CEO
Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. Before we commence, Home Consortium would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.
My name is David Di Pilla and joining me on the call are Will McMicking, Group CFO; Sid Sharma, Group COO; Misha Mohl, Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. I am proud of the significant progress we have made in the half year ended December 31, 2021, which demonstrated our ability to originate and execute large-scale strategic transactions. We are now well on the path towards our ambition to become Australia's leading diversified alternative asset manager with scalable growth platforms across real estate, and in the future, private equity, infrastructure, and credit.
Turning now to slide 4 to discuss the key
