Feb 16, 2022 / 12:45AM GMT
Unidentified Participant
But that's what you do when you're online and no one's watching you. Horizon Minerals is an advanced gold and critical metals explore with assets in the Western Australian Goldfields and Central North Queensland. The company holds over 1,100 square kilometers of tenure with 75 kilometers of Kalgoorlie, and is embarking on a large-scale new discovery exploration program in 2022, testing precious base and energy metal targets.
Managing Director, Jon Price is a metallurgist and mineral economist with over 30 years' experience in gold and advanced minerals. Jon, welcome to the program.
Jon Price - Horizon Minerals Limited - Managing Director
Thank you very much. And good morning, everybody. And thanks for taking the time to get an update on the Horizon Minerals story.
The usual disclaimer, the presentation presented today is on the ASX and on our website at horizonminerals.com.au.
So Horizon Minerals is a minerals explorer. We've got extremely large land package all within 75-kilometer radius of the Kalgoorlie - Boulder
