Hub24 Ltd to Acquire Myprosperity Pty Ltd M&A Call Transcript

Andrew Alcock - HUB24 Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us at short notice on what we believe is a very exciting day for HUB24 to announce an acquisition that we've undertaken, the acquisition of myprosperity. I'm updating to you from Perth. I'm actually currently on an adviser roadshow. And having spoken to a number of advisers last night about what makes HUB24 tick and our DNA in empowering better financial futures together, I wish I would have been able to share this with advisers yesterday evening in Perth, but certainly keen to share it this morning because it had been very relevant to the discussion we're having yesterday.



So HUB24 this morning is announcing the acquisition of myprosperity. Effectively, it's an online client digital portal that are doing really well in the market and