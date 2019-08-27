Full Year 2019 FlexiGroup Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Rebecca James - FlexiGroup Limited - CEO



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our full year '19 results presentation. My name is Rebecca James, Chief Executive Officer of FlexiGroup, and I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Ross Aucutt. We'd like to first run through our 2019 full year performance before I discuss the significant progress made against our new strategy that was laid out at our half year results in February. We will, as always, allow for your questions at the end of the presentation.



I'd first like to start with a brief overview of FlexiGroup. We've been helping Australians and New Zealanders fund their lifestyles for over 20 years. We have over 1.7 million customers with over 80% choosing to use us frequently. In the last 12 months, investment in technology has seen us advance our credit