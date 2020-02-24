Half Year 2020 FlexiGroup Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Rebecca James, Group CEO. Please go ahead.



Rebecca James - FlexiGroup Limited - CEO



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our half year '20 results presentation. My name is Rebecca James, Chief Executive Officer of FlexiGroup, and I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Ross Aucutt.



We'd like to first run through our performance for the first half of the year before I discuss the significant progress made against our new strategy that was laid out at this time last year. We will, as always, allow for your questions at the end of the presentation.



I'd first like to start with a brief overview of FlexiGroup. We've been helping Australians and New Zealanders fund their lifestyles for over 20 years. We serve over 1.8 million customers as we continue to rewrite the playbook for digital spending.



The transformation strategy put in place 12 months ago is