Full Year 2020 FlexiGroup Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 26, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Jason Henry Murray
FlexiGroup Limited - CFO
* Rebecca James
FlexiGroup Limited - CEO
Conference Call Participants
* Apoorv Sehgal
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst
* Paul Buys
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director
* Shane Bannan
Bligh Capital Pty Ltd, Research Division - Head of Research
Rebecca James - FlexiGroup Limited - CEO
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our full year '20 results presentation.
My name is Rebecca James, Chief Executive Officer of flexigroup. And I'm joined today by our new Chief Financial Officer, Jason Murray. We're excited about what we've got to share with you today. Before we take you through our financial performance, we'll start with an update on our strategy and the rebrand of the business.
Aug 26, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
