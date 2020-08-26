Full Year 2020 FlexiGroup Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 26, 2020



Corporate Participants

* Jason Henry Murray

FlexiGroup Limited - CFO

* Rebecca James

FlexiGroup Limited - CEO



Conference Call Participants

* Apoorv Sehgal

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst

* Paul Buys

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director

* Shane Bannan

Bligh Capital Pty Ltd, Research Division - Head of Research



Rebecca James - FlexiGroup Limited - CEO



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our full year '20 results presentation.



My name is Rebecca James, Chief Executive Officer of flexigroup. And I'm joined today by our new Chief Financial Officer, Jason Murray. We're excited about what we've got to share with you today. Before we take you through our financial performance, we'll start with an update on our strategy and the rebrand of the business.