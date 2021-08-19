Full Year 2021 Humm Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Rebecca James, CEO. Please go ahead.



Rebecca James - Humm Group Limited - Group CEO



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our full year results presentation. My name is Rebecca James, CEO of hummgroup, and I'm joined today by our new CFO, Adrian Fisk. I'd like to start today by talking you through our group highlights for the half before discussing our plans to accelerate local and international growth. I'll then hand over to Adrian, who will walk you through our financials. We will, as always, allow for your questions at the end of the presentation.



At hummgroup, we're liberating people from a one-size-fits-all approach to finance. We enable seamless approvals for purchases big, small or business-related, empowering consumers to choose how they wish to pay with terms from 5 fortnights through to 5 years. Today, 2.7 million customers entrust us to help them buy and pay over