Feb 18, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Latitude call today where we've acquired the business -- the consumer business of humm. I am Matt Wilson, the Head of IR at Latitude, and I'm joined by MD and CEO, Ahmed Fahour; and our CFO, Paul Varro.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Wurundjeri people, who are traditional owners of the land from which I'm hosting this meeting today and pay my respects to their elders past and present. I'll now hand over to Ahmed.



Well, good afternoon, and thank you very much, Matt. Thank you very much on short notice for those of you who are able to join us on the announcement of the signing of the definitive documents to purchase this business. Many of you would be familiar with what we are talking about because obviously, on January 6 this year, we announced the heads of agreement signing.



And I guess, to some extent, some of this information might be a little bit repetitive from what we initially said.