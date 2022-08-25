Full Year 2022 Humm Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to hummgroup's financial results. I'd now like to hand the conference over to CEO, Rebecca James. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Rebecca James - Humm Group Limited - Group CEO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss hummgroup's financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2022. With me, I have Adrian Fisk, our Chief Financial Officer; and Craig Horlin, our Head of Investor Relations.



Since Adrian and I last addressed you, 2 significant things have happened, and I want to acknowledge those upfront. Firstly, we separated our Consumer Finance and Commercial divisions in anticipation of the transaction that didn't proceed. However in doing so, we've been able to step back and assess each business independently and determine the best path forward. We will present these 2 businesses and our priorities for each in their own right to you today. And secondly, the buy now pay later sector has come under significant pressure as macroeconomic conditions have resulted in tighter margins in high-volume,