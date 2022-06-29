Jun 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

* Abraham Wilhelm Nauta

Hyprop Investments Limited - CIO & Executive Director

* Brett C. Till

Hyprop Investments Limited - CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director

* MornÃ© C. Wilken

Hyprop Investments Limited - CEO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Nazeem Samsodien

Investec Bank Limited (SA), Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Hyprop Preclose Operational Update as we head into the financial year-end. MornÃ© and the team will run through a couple of slides with regards to the update, and we'll have a Q&A session thereafter.



Just some housekeeping issues before we begin. Please remain on mute and ensure