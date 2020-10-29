Oct 29, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Helen Kurincic - Integral Diagnostics Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Annual General Meeting of Integral Diagnostics Limited. My name is Helen Kurincic, Chair of the company. It is now the appointed time for holding the meeting.
I'm advised that a quorum is present, so I declare this Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Integral Diagnostics open. In doing so, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the land I'm joining you from, the Boon Wurrung people, and pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. Thank you for attending online.
It's exciting to be able to use technology to safely deliver our AGM this year. COVID-19 has impacted our world in many ways, and the increased use of technology allowed by the government, both for this AGM and in the medical industry, is a welcome change.
Today's meeting is being held online by the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting.
Integral Diagnostics Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
